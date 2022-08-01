abrdn plc Sells 41,764 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,764 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 487,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 398,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,098,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 65,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.72 per share, for a total transaction of $476,588.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,944.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 70,395 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,480 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.74 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

