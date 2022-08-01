abrdn plc Takes $3.84 Million Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,000. abrdn plc owned 0.18% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of COPX stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

