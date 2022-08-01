abrdn plc Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 154,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $49,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 356,775 shares of company stock valued at $6,381,371. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

