abrdn plc Trims Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 269.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE SEE opened at $61.12 on Monday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

