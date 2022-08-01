abrdn plc Trims Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

abrdn plc reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NET opened at $50.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 1.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $2,739,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,350,405. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $62.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

