abrdn plc Trims Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,648 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.92. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $34,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

