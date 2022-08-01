Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,949,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,525,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.95.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $79.59 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.62 and a one year high of $79.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 157.87%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

