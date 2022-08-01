Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,475 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.93 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

