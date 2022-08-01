Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lifted by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.9% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $830,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $143,221.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.