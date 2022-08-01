Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Geneva Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 5.0% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

