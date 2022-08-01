Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Torray LLC’s Largest Position

Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $116.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

