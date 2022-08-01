Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $116.32 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

