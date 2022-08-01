Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 13,525 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $194,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.45.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
