Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.8% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 75 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $134.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

