Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after buying an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,059,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.45.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $134.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

