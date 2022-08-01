Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,059,691,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.45.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $134.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

