Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,059,691,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $134.95 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

