Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,059,691,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Price Performance
AMZN opened at $134.95 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.45.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.