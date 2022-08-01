American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $213,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,124,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,890,000 after acquiring an additional 282,791 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 88,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.0 %

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

