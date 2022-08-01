Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,236 shares of company stock worth $3,167,911. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

ADI opened at $171.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

