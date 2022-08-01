Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,992 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.0% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Apple by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after buying an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after buying an additional 6,154,422 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Apple stock opened at $162.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

