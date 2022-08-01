Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,015 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

