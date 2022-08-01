Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.0% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 51,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 278.8% during the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 191,865 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,512,000 after buying an additional 141,218 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,766,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

