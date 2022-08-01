Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $117,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

AAPL stock opened at $162.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

