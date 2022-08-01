Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 8.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Up 3.3 %

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.