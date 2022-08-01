Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,992 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.0% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 49.0% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after buying an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Apple Trading Up 3.3 %

AAPL opened at $162.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

