Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,282 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 8.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $86,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,131,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,361,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,696 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $162.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

