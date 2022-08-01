Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,345 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROL opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

