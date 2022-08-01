Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 286 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $49.71 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 108.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

