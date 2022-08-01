Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 3,198 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,023,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,823,000 after acquiring an additional 287,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,521,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,638,000 after acquiring an additional 92,077 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,791,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,020,000 after acquiring an additional 57,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AGNC Investment by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 474,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,182,000 after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 19.20% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.39%.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

