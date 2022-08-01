Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 464 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of FR stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

