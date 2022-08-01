Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 520 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $409,000.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $296,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $82,783.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,784.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,541 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.36.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $77.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.06 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

