Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 55 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,132,000 after purchasing an additional 195,511 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 257,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,255,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 207,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,674,000 after buying an additional 48,781 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 160,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,310,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $208.99 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.68 and a 200 day moving average of $210.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.