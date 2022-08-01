Arizona State Retirement System Acquires New Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $3,688,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $47.82 on Monday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

