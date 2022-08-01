Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in US Foods by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,909,000 after buying an additional 13,406,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in US Foods by 2,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,209,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,212 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,277,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in US Foods by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,167,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. CL King raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $31.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.45.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. US Foods had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,440,067.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other US Foods news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,319.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 75,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,440,067.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

