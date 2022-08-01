Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 568,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,904,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rapid7 Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.27.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $63.97 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

