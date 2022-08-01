Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $139.33 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

