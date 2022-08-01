Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,230 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CG shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Carlyle Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

