Arizona State Retirement System Buys 125 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,719 shares of company stock worth $24,939,262 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCTY stock opened at $205.93 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.63.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

