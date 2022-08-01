Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,268 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 99.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.41%.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

