Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,843 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 27.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,011,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 77,905 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Forward Management LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 154,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of COLD opened at $32.75 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -272.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -733.33%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

