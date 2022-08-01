Arizona State Retirement System Buys 701 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TXG stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.89. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 1.86. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $191.15.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered 10x Genomics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

