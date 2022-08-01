Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total value of $1,357,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,549.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.61, for a total transaction of $628,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,249.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.27, for a total value of $1,357,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,549.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,160 shares of company stock valued at $11,856,586. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $231.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $245.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

