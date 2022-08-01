Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 24.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

ACC opened at $65.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.64 and a beta of 0.79. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $65.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.59.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

