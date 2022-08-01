Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NovoCure by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,846,000 after acquiring an additional 775,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,691,000 after acquiring an additional 45,551 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,294,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in NovoCure by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVCR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $28,331.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $176,600.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $67.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.41 and a beta of 0.96. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $164.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

