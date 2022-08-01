Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in AMERCO by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 58.27 EPS for the current year.
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
