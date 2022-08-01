Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in Clarivate by 1,405.5% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 27,403,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,583,059 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,309,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,315 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,089,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,521,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of CLVT opened at $14.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 0.85. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $806,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,027.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

