Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,420,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,387,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after purchasing an additional 906,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,083,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,746,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,483,000 after purchasing an additional 357,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $58,085,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $57.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Matador Resources has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $67.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

