Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 485.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Popular Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Popular stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.71. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.27 million. Popular had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.60.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

