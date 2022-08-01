Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.82 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,302,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 140,112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,231,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 199,003 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 540,946 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

