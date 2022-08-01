Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,324 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 705 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDCE. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

PDC Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

PDC Energy stock opened at $65.69 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David C. Parke sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $299,074.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,159.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,038 shares of company stock worth $4,165,716 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

